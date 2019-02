Brigadier General Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah said that citizens can renew their passports at Sharjah International Airport if they find that their travel documents expire on arrival at the airport.

Brigadier General Arif Mohammed Al Shamsi pointed out that the opening of the office comes within the strategy of the Authority, which aims to facilitate access to the best service.