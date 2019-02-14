Salem bin Abdulrahman attends the closing ceremony of Emirates Innovation Month in Sharjah

The Chairman of the Ruler's Office accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, honoured the cooperating parties, media partners, volunteers and committees contributing to success the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

Media partners were also honoured includes: Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Radio, Radio Five-O-Plus, Sharjah 24, Sharjah Contact Centre, Sama Dubai, Al Khaleej Newspaper, Al Bayan Newspaper, Al Ittihad Newspaper, Emirates News Agency, Emirates Channel, UAE Barq, Khaleej Times, The Gulf Today, Al Roeya Newspaper, Ajman News Network, Al Ain News Network, website 24, and 971 Media.

The ceremony included a film screening of the most prominent stations of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah in 2019.

The UAE's innovation month in Sharjah has witnessed a high turnout from the public and has included many workshops and events aimed at strengthening the UAE's status as a global innovation center and instilling a culture of innovation among the community.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, Asma Rashed Bin Tulaiah, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and a number of officials in local departments and institutions.