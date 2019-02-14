Saud Al Qasimi, Omar Al Jahdhami, Mohammed Al Shehhi make new achievements on Mount Kilimanjaro

‫Commenting on this achievement, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi has underscored his love of adventure and climbing mountains that started since childhood, adding that once the same group has to climb up to the top of the mighty Rinjani mountain in Indonesia, and then the idea came up to enjoy climbing more mountain tops.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that this success is attributed to the UAE's wise leadership, , represented by the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; lauding their endless support and distinctive role that boost the young Emiratis’ achievements in various fields.

On the trip’s prior planning and preparations, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi has stressed the importance of physical fitness and preparing all the necessary supplies. He added that the time to climb the top of the summit requires 7 days, during which many challenges and difficulties were raised.

For his part, Omar Obeid Al Jahdhami has expressed his happiness to explore such experiences, praising the hoisting of the UAE flag at the summit of the Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Al Jahdhami has further highlighted the importance of developing young Emirati capabilities, ensuring their continuous achievements in various fields.

Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi has highlighted the importance of high ambition in achieving success, stressing on the benefits of facing challenges to achieve more important valuable successes.