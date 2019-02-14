Restoring old Sharjah meticulously at the Heart of Sharjah

The ambitious plan will highlight the urban and architectural image of the city, with modern artistic elements. This makes the Heart of Sharjah project a main factor in preserving, developing and protecting the culture of the area while transforming it to a social, cultural and economic urban destination. The project contributed to the inclusion of the Heart of Sharjah in the nomination file “SHARJAH: GATEWAY TO THE TRUCIAL STATES”, Sharjah’s bid to include eight of the emirate’s cultural heritage sites on the prestigious list of World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

Through careful and meticulous planning, historical buildings have been restored, new structures have been constructed following traditional architecture, and few buildings will be demolished based on urban modernization guidelines, then restoring to their original form while maintaining the traditional and authentic identity.

The decision to demolish certain buildings stems from the plan to reel the city together as per historical blueprints. By emptying certain plots, the barrier between the old city (fort) and the sea opens up which gives residents and visitors the opportunity to view the landscape from the old city. Every aspect of the design and implementation has been carefully thought out and planned to ensure social and environmental sustainability.

Khalid Deemas, General Manager of Heart of Sharjah illustrated: “Heritage sites are the physical component of a city’s identity. The Heart of Sharjah is of great historical importance as it reflects Sharjah’s originality. The lived-in architecture, the strategic locations, and the uses of these buildings reveal unique stories telling of how our city came to be and can offer predictions of where it might be going. These features add character and beauty to our city, fostering a sense of home and community, and serves as a reminder that our city’s history belongs to all of us together.”

He added: “The Heart of Sharjah is a multidimensional destination that offers the history of Sharjah as a vital economic center. It’s no secret that physical heritage attracts tourism and potentially stimulates economic growth and prosperity. The four markets, existing shops and services will propel contributions to revitalize the commercial and economic movement at the level of land and sea.”

Heart of Sharjah offers a walk down memory lane through its heritage projects like Sharjah Al Hisn Museum, Bait Al Naboodah Museum, Al Eslah School Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum, Emirates Handcraft Centre, and Traditional Games House. The four souqs, Al Arsah, Al Shanasiyah, Saqr, and the old souq, offers visitors a cornucopia of items to shop and peruse.

What is different and unique about Souq Al Shanasiyah, as it used to be a thriving trading area and a point of convergence for traders in the 1950s, is that it is a heritage and trading landmark that channels tradition with the essence of the present, while keeping a visionary perspective on the future. Keeping its reputation of a vibrant and bustling commercial hub, Souq Al Shanasiyah features multitude of products from heritage items like traditional costumes, antiques, and perfumes.

on the other hand, art lovers can visit: Sharjah Art Museum, Emirates Fine Arts Society, Sharjah Institute of Arts, Bait Al Serkal, Bait Al Shamsi, Sharjah Art Foundation Art Space, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, SCAACO, Ceramics House, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts, Sharjah National Theatre, and Theatrical Association.