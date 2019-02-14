Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi: Mughaider Suburb Council launches ‘Boyut Al Fareej’ initiative

Sharjah 24: The Mughaider Suburb Council, affiliated to Districts and Villages Affairs of the Government of Sharjah, hosted the opening session of “Boyut Al Fareej” initiative in cooperation with the Fakhr Al Watan Voluntary Association.
Abdul Rahman bin Kamel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Mughaider Suburb Council, said that the initiative aims to rehabilitate low -income and incomeless families 
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi added that the initiative also aims to find a source of income for low -income and incomeless families by conducting a series of programmes and training courses to teach them some professions and ideas that can be turned into trade and bring them benefit.
 
Al Shamsi concluded calling on families and residents in the Suburb to participate in the initiative for their benefit.