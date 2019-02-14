Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi: Mughaider Suburb Council launches ‘Boyut Al Fareej’ initiative

Abdul Rahman bin Kamel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Mughaider Suburb Council, said that the initiative aims to rehabilitate low -income and incomeless families

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi added that the initiative also aims to find a source of income for low -income and incomeless families by conducting a series of programmes and training courses to teach them some professions and ideas that can be turned into trade and bring them benefit.

Al Shamsi concluded calling on families and residents in the Suburb to participate in the initiative for their benefit.