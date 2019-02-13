Col. Al Hamoudi: 200 participants at ‘Citizens and Partners Forum 2019’

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Col. Al Hamoudi said that more than 200 officials, members of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), municipal councils and citizens attended the forum at which several important topics related to the present and future of the region at all security levels were addressed.

He added that such an interaction proves the well-established awareness of the importance of integrating work among the various institutions, an approach Sharjah Police supports through its different community initiatives.

Col. Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi underlined the significance of the forum in exchanging views and ideas about the challenges and ways to face them in addition to achieving integrated visions among the different agencies on the levels of work plan and meeting citizens’ needs.