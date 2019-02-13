Brig. Gen. Bin Amer opens ‘Citizens and Partners Forum 2019’

The forum aims to promote the police – community partnership to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior to have the UAE as one of the best countries in the world in achieving safety and security.

Addressing the attendees, Colonel Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department of Sharjah Police, praised the efforts of the forum and the collaboration between governmental, private and social partners within the community as all are aiming to have a safer community and a prosperous sustainable development.

Following a number of presentations, lectures and interactive Q and A sessions, the forum concluded by honouring members of the society who collaborated with the police forces in fostering safety and security.