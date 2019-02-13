Brig. Gen. Bin Amer: Sharjah Police community forums prospect future of emirate’s regions

In an exclusive statement to “ Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the “Citizens and Partners Forum 2019”, organised by the Eastern Region Police, Brig. Gen. Bin Amer said that such community forums play an important role in prospecting the future of the regions and learning about the citizens’ needs.

He pointed out that the Forum, held at Oceanic Hotel in Khorfakkan, is one of Sharjah Police’s community initiatives to check the needs of the citizens of Sharjah and their aspirations as well as reviewing Sharjah Police’s achievements and visions.

Brig. Gen. Bin Amer added that the Forum threw light on a number of important issues related to the present situation of the region, future visions at the levels of traffic and security, as well as other related issues.