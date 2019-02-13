Brig. Gen. Bayat: ‘Safe Emirate’ project covers whole Sharjah

He revealed a set of trends the Command is studying with focus on implementing advanced technology in different sectors.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his participation in “Citizens and Partners Forum 2019” organised by Sharjah Police in the eastern region, said that the project’s first phase in Sharjah City has been accomplished; the second phase will cover the central region while the third phase will cover the eastern region.

Talking about the project, Brigadier General Bayat said that the project will enhance security in various sectors through Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, pointing out that Sharjah Police aspires to link the various institutions with this system in the long term.

He added that his work paper at the forum discussed several topics, including "the vision of the General Command and its future plans to combat crime and reduce it to increase the sense of security." He pointed out that the eastern region, according to studies and statistics, is one of the least areas where crimes and security phenomena occur.

In the same context, he revealed that a future plan for the Sharjah Police is being studied and included the development of smart patrols, the virtual crime scene, and a sophisticated project "smart nose" for detecting drugs and explosives, and other projects.