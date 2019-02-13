Essam Al Mulla: Al Khor project will ensure Sharjah's water needs for 50 years

In a exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Essam Al Mulla, Director of Water Department at SEWA, said that this giant project is considered a strategic and vital project, which will secure the needs of Sharjah City from the Al layyah station for 50 years.

Al Mullah talked about the most important difficulties and challenges faced by the team, which was the coordination of the navigational movement of ships during the drilling operations and the download of the water pipe, in addition to the process of securing the necessary safety for the team and the project owners, where many divers were used and specialists in such projects.

Director of Water Department added that we are installed a cement blocks for each meter of the pipe to give it the required weight, and to ensure that it does not shake throughout this period.