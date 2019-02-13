Sharjah CP praises successful of West Asian Karate Championship

On this occasion, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami conveyed the Crown Prince's tribute to the great success of the championship and the wide and positive resonance it achieved.

Al Hazami stressed that this success as a prominent sporting event hosted by Sharjah, in support of sports sponsorship in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Shaikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council.