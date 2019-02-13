Sultan Al Qasimi receives a Honourary Fellowship from RIBA

In a speech at the awards ceremony, His Highness thanked the Royal Institute of British Architects for this gesture and praised them for their efforts.

RIBA is a global professional membership body driving excellence in architecture. The Institute serve society in order to deliver better buildings and places, stronger communities and a sustainable environment.

The Institute's organisers affirmed that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was awarded the prestigious honourary fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of architecture. The Ruler of Sharjah was keen to formulate and shape Sharjah architecture, which gave it a unique impression through his passion for creative design and Islamic architecture.

As well as the role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in preserving the traditional architectural heritage and high historical buildings and urban.