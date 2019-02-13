SBWC to facilitate Japan–UAE partnerships in skincare and women’s wellness markets

The Japanese delegation was represented by four small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specialising in the skincare, cosmetics and hairstyling industries, namely, TOWAKO Medical Cosmetic Co., Ltd; Angkor An Co., Ltd; Imdine Co., Ltd; and Tanseido Corporation.

These businesses came to Sharjah seeking the knowledge and expertise they need to expand into Sharjah and the UAE. SBWC has offered these women a platform to understand the operational dynamics of their counterparts’ businesses and the emerging needs of local markets.

The wealth of information offered at this networking meeting will be utilised by the Japanese companies to customise their product introduction methodologies and optimise the local tie-ups they have discussed with SBWC members operating in the UAE.

These businesses will be expanding into the UAE market under the expert leadership of Ms Yoko Miyake, Product development advisor specialising in cosmetics manufacturers.

These Japanese business women discussed future collaboration opportunities with seven SBWC members who are running successful businesses in skincare and wellness fields in the UAE, namely, Mahra Jumaa Al Ketbi, owner of Sawary Cosmetics; Fatima Abdulla Al Marzouqi from Darain Ladies Salon; Muna Al Musharrekh representing Bloom By Muna; Najla Al Muhairi, founder of N.organics; Sharifa Mohamed Alharmoudi, representing Remsh Beauty Centre; Dr.Fayza Al Ali who runs, a dermatological clinic; and Dr Maali Suleiman, founder of a wellness center.

Sheikha Hind Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson, SBWC, highlighted: “For small businesses and start-ups, the benefits of entering the international market are plentiful. This is because local markets might sometimes be saturated with the product or service that one may offer, making it very competitive for a brand’s voice to be heard. Take this product or service through international waters into a new market, and you may be filling necessary gaps and generating new demand for your product.”

She added: “The Global Entrepreneur Development Index ranked Japan in fifteenth place as a country with the most favourable conditions for women entrepreneurs. Through this exchange, we seek to understand their entrepreneurial spirit better, identify their core business interests, and also present them strategic avenues of knowledge-exchange that will potentially lead to successful collaborations with the leading Emirati and UAE-based female entrepreneurs who are part of the SBWC family.”

Japanese skincare, women’s wellness and haircare products are high on the list of both customers and critics around the world, and are popular for their use of innovative ingredients and chemical-free elements backed by state-of-the-art scientific product research and customer surveys.

Sharing their major objectives and overarching business expansion strategy, the Japanese delegation highlighted the UAE market’s unique readiness to accept new solutions for beauty, haircare and holistic skin wellness. All four businesses are internationally accredited in the field, and have conducted thorough research of the world market to match their expertise with the UAE’s requirements.

Featuring in their plans is collaborative research, which will entail one-to-one interviews with prospective buyers as well as with specialty hair stylists to identify the specific needs and aspirations of the UAE market. Their final goal, in the next three years, is to complete the product group to have sufficient appeal both in terms of quality and price to be able to export.

During SBWC’s trade mission to Japan last year, SBWC members looked into several opportunities offered by the Japanese economy that can be leveraged through Emirati–Japanese partnerships forged by female business owners and entrepreneurs in both countries.