Aisha Al Amiri: Higher Colleges of Technology project reduces car accidents in the fog

Aisha Al Amiri pointed out in remarks to "Sharjah 24" that this year's edition of the events witnessed a large participation of students of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, which enriches the competition between them and achieve a positive return.

Al Amiri reviewed one of the innovations participating in the event, a project for the students of the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, and the idea is to reduce the cars incidents in times of fog.

She explained that the project depends on the installation of infrared sensors, and other sensors to heat the cars to determine the distance between the car and the other, alerting drivers if the distance exceeded the limit to prevent collisions.