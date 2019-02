Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that this edition hosts over 1400 participants from 50 countries around the world, all of whom are present in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi wished the success of all the participating teams and the success of the UAE team which started to win the various medals and wished everyone a happy stay in the Emirate.