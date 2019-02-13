Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi approves SBA’s administrative structure

Upon the new structure, Salem Al Ghaithi appointed as the Director of Sharjah Channel; Rashid Al Obaid, appointed as the Director of Sharjah Sports Channel; Khamis Salem Mubarak, appointed as the Director of Al Sharqiya Channel from Kalba.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed has also appointed Saeed Rashid Al katbi as the Director of Al-Wusta Channel from Al-Dhaid, Abeer Salim Alshawi, as the Director of the Sharjah Radio, Khalifa Hassan Khalaf as the Director of the Sharjah's Holy Quran Radio and Saif Abdul Rahman Al Shalal as the Director of the Pulse 95 Radio.

The new structure comes in line with the Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on January 20, pertaining to the establishment of the "Sharjah Broadcasting Authority” (SBA), aiming to boost the progress of the media work in the emirate of Sharjah

The Authority based on this decree - has taken over all the rights, assets and obligations of the Sharjah Media Corporation and all employees of the Sharjah Media Corporation will be moved to the SBA.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed has highlighted the SBA’s vision and progress toward achieving the media’s development process in the emirate of Sharjah, stressing on the distinguished experience and expertise of the SBA’s media cadre who have a significant role in promoting the status of Sharjah’s pioneering media status.

His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, General Manager of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said: "SBA includes media colleagues who succeeded in their work to be responsible for them and to achieve qualitative additions and transfers in the media work, and the ability of the work teams for radio and television channels to keep abreast of the cultural, economic, tourism and social and developmental renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) unveil the tale of the establishment of the five television channels and three radio stations, confirming its vision in creating a qualitative media content that contributes to the aspirations of the Sharjah.

The story of the Sharjah media began since the integration of Sharjah TV in 1989, by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which considered one of the most prominent media organisations in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf that has succeeded in providing integrated content in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.

The success started with one channel that did not exceed 150 employees. It began broadcasting over seven years and became a world channel in 1996. It leads the list of local Arab television channels.

In August 1972, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah opened a radio channel under the name of "United Arab Emirates Radio from Sharjah" that got a new identity in 2015 under the name "Sharjah Radio ".

30 years later, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is taking great strides in developing the professional staff in its institutions to improve the media content, as well as, emphasising the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who consider that the media is one of the main base of the civilization's march to the emirate and UAE.