In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Khalil stated that Kawasaki is happy to participate in Sharjah Innovation Week as the Japanese company presented the world’s smallest robotic control as well as the world’s fastest robot called RS7.

“The company is also showcasing a new cutting-edge technology in 3D printing which consists of a robotic machine that creates 3D images by carving and shaping different materials such as wood and metals,” he added.