Al Darmaki: SMA is keen to highlight Sharjah’s history and heritage

  • Tuesday 12, February 2019 in 8:52 PM
Sharjah 24: Nasser Al Darmaki, Director of Museums Development Department at the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) affirmed that the Authority, as usual, showed interest in participating in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Darmaki  explained that SMA participation is different this year and is represented in showcasing its pioneering initiatives “ Museums Express” which the Authority has launched recently.
 
He pointed out that the initiative, which is in harmony with the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, is a pioneering project represented in an exhibit-bus that contains a mini-museum where Sharjah’s possessions of heritage and rich history are displayed. 
 
The exhibit-bus is an exciting experiment for those participating in the UAE Innovation Month through which they can learn about the important aspects of Sharjah heritage, artistic and scientific history.