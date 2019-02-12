Al Darmaki: SMA is keen to highlight Sharjah’s history and heritage

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Darmaki explained that SMA participation is different this year and is represented in showcasing its pioneering initiatives “ Museums Express” which the Authority has launched recently.

He pointed out that the initiative, which is in harmony with the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, is a pioneering project represented in an exhibit-bus that contains a mini-museum where Sharjah’s possessions of heritage and rich history are displayed.

The exhibit-bus is an exciting experiment for those participating in the UAE Innovation Month through which they can learn about the important aspects of Sharjah heritage, artistic and scientific history.