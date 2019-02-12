Sharjah Police completes security preparations for IWAS

The announcement was made during the committee operational meeting held at Al Thiqa Club for Handicapped chaired by Col. Dr. Ali Ahmed Balzoud, deputy head of central operations and executive director.

Col. Balzoud stated that all security preparations are now complete in various departments of Sharjah Police in order to secure this big sports event.

The committee is responsible for securing the participating convoys from the moment they arrive in Sharjah as well as their planned visits and movements to and from the clubs and venues hosting the event which are Al Thiqa Club, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Al Dhaid Club.

He concluded wishing all the best to all participants in this event hoping that such successful events reflect the security and hospitality capabilities of the UAE and Sharjah in particular in hosting world-class international events and tournaments.