Al Serkal: UAE Innovation Month an important platform that is worth taking pride in

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Serkal added that the culture of innovation differed in the recent years pointing out that the activities in Sharjah are characterised by comprehensiveness and involved students from the different universities not to mention the unique participation of public and private sectors’ institutions as well as world leading brands and companies.

This came on the sidelines of his visit to the Innovation Week in Sharjah, accompanied by a delegation from the Authority, where he listened to a detailed explanation of the most important innovations created by employees and university students.

He said that he noticed a positive competition among the participants through a number of innovations in various fields including science, tourism, transport and environment.

He stressed the importance of such events in opening new doors for the future by spreading the culture of innovation, encouraging creative people, and adopting and supporting successful projects.

He pointed out that the Innovation Week contributes to capacity building, dissemination of the culture of innovation, stimulation of the public and private sectors, as well as the science, tourism and transport sectors, reflecting the leadership's directives to transform innovation into a lifestyle, and strengthening the UAE's global leadership position through adopting innovation as a mechanism to develop its performance and innovate future solutions.

Al Serkal concluded his statement saying that the march of innovation is going on and more innovations emerge every day.