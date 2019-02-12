Mariam Al Marzouqi: Sharjah Innovation Week is a platform for student’s creativity

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Marzouqi applauded the event taking place at the University City Hall which included a wide range of participations from universities as well as private and public institutions.

She also valued the opportunity granted to her and her colleagues by HCT to participate in such an important event where students can gain expertise, exchange experiences and observe other innovative projects.

Al Marzouqi’s participating project is an educational robot used for helping children with learning difficulties.