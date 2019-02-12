8 female students innovate a baby monitor device

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of her participation in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, Al Balushi said that this system helps parents to remotely monitor their children by phone through using a smart application connected to set of sensors attached to the baby’s crib.

She added that the system notifies the user through the app for any changes detected by the sensors as it closely monitors the baby’s heartbeat and temperature amongst other vital indicators. The sensors also detect fires in the baby’s room.

Al Balushi and her colleagues valued their participation in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah and the support they received from HCT in giving the students the opportunity to showcase their innovations.