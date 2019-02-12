Get ready for a night of ‘Khaleeji’ music at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Friday

Taking the centre-stage at this concert will be popular Kuwaiti singer, Nabeel Shueil, and Emirati favourite, Eida Al Menhali, who will be bringing a collection of their best hits to their fans on Friday evening.

The fans of Khaleeji music should be expecting live renditions of Shueil’s masterful compositions, which have mesmerised regional and global audiences for over 25 years. Emirati vocalist and Khaleeji superstar, Eida Al Menhali, will rock the stage with the very best in his musical repertoire.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at www.platinumlist.net or at the UAE Exchange in addition to the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre will be bringing Majed Al-Mohandes, and Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi to perform the last open-air live music concert of the season on Friday, March 1st.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre has successfully established itself as one of Sharjah’s top tourist and leisure destinations for hosting the most prominent cultural events and concerts that feature top singers and superstars from the Arab region and from across the world. Over the last few years, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted many music legends, including Yanni from Greece, Julio Iglesias from Spain, the British singer Emeli Sande, the British-Irish singer Chris De Burgh, as well as Arab superstars Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife, Assala Nasri, Majida Al Roumi and Balqees.