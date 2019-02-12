Salem Al Qaseer: Innovation enhances the country’s leadership

His Excellency Yousif Al Qaseer said that the Emirate of Sharjah attaches great importanceto boost innovation, which represents the basic core for progress and development, in line with the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the Emirate of Sharjah has achieved a prominent position on the global innovation map thanks to the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, stemming from his belief in the importance of investing in people and enhancing the culture of innovation in the society.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Yousif Al Qaseer has lauded the importance of the UAE Innovation Month which is undoubtedly an important opportunity for all talented and innovative people to present various countless distinctive and creative ideas.