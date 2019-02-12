Sharjah Consultative Council approves SBA’s law

This came during a meeting, held on Monday at its headquarters, and chaired by Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD); His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, General Manager of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Issa Saif bin Handal, Legal Adviser at the Ruler’s Office, and several other dignitaries.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri has lauded the distinctive efforts and endless generous grants of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to provide a decent life for the people living in the emirate of Sharjah.

Her Excellency Afaf Al Marri has highlighted the SSSD’s significant role in promoting various social services in Sharjah, in accordance with best practices, enabling them to enjoy a comfortable and a decent life. Al Marri

Has added that the SSSD seeks to study the social problems and constantly works to find solutions , promoting the process of sustainable development of the society in the Emirate

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has praised the SCC’s efforts and its keenness to study the draft law, appreciating their support to the Authority to enhance the establishment and management of the audio-visual and print media in the emirate.