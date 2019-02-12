SEC adopts recommendations for health insurance system’s development

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed the study submitted by the Sharjah Health Authority on the health insurance system. His Excellency Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, affirmed the Authority's keenness to provide the best services to the health insurance system in the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring to provide a decent life and health care for the citizens of the Emirate and workers in local departments, institutions and entities.

Commenting on this, The Council adopted the recommendations made by the Sharjah Health Authority to develop the health insurance system in the Emirate , stressing on the importance of the social development and the improvement of the quality of life for the Emirate’s citizens and the beneficiaries of health insurance services.

The Council was briefed on the memorandum submitted by Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” on foreign investment in the Emirate.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the housing plan for the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah until 2040. His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey, briefed the attendees on the housing plan’s main pillars in the Emirate.

The Council’s members discussed a number of proposals that would serve the housing plan until 2040.

Concluding the meeting, the Council also congratulated the Sharjah media's 30th anniversary and lauded the launching of the new identity of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), praising the distinguished progress in the media field that reflects the emirate's directives and vision.