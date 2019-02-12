Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone participates in Gulfood 2019

The authority’s participation in the 24th edition of Gulfood comes as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the competitive advantages and services provided by Hamriyah Free Zone to local and international companies.

During its participation in the trade show, the authority will aim to highlight its “Sharjah Food Park” project. Launched in March 2017, the project is the first and largest hub in both the country and the region that is dedicated to food and allied commercial industries dealing in manufacturing, processing, import, export, holding and repackaging of food stuff.

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HZFA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, said, "Our renewed participation in Gulfood is part of our ongoing efforts to promote the Hamriyah free zone in local and international forums as one of the fastest growing free zones in the Middle East region, and one that provides the finest services and incentives to companies."

His Excellency Al Mazrouei stated that during its participation in Gulfood 2019, the authority will continue to promote the Food Park project, which it launched 2 years ago to become the region's first dedicated hub for the food industry. He remarked that the event is a global platform that provides the authority with a good opportunity to connect with existing and potential clients and partners, and to offer advice to new investors and respond to their inquiries. He added that the event is also an opportunity to showcase a wide range of products that are produced by many of the food companies operating in Hamriyah Free Zone.

The Food Park, which consists of land, warehouses, offices and various facilities that are spread over 11 million square feet, offers the opportunity to lease plots of land starting from 2,500 square meters. The Food Park also offers licenses and activities related to the food industry, labour accommodations, and many other value-added services provided by the authority’s Food Control department, which also acts as an interface between investors and the UAE food regulatory authorities.

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority is keen to facilitate the issuance of licenses to investors in Food Park, as well as health certificates for the export of their food products, in addition to non-objection certificates and official approvals. The authority will also provide investors with training and certification services, and food testing (lab) services, in addition to providing support and guidance to investors.