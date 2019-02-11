DVAD concludes its participation in 21st National Career Exhibition

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD), has highlighted the importance of their participation in the National Career Exhibition in its 21st edition which translates the DVAD’s significant role in empowering young Emirati graduates, seeking to increase the percentage of UAE nationals in the job market.

The DVAD’s participation comes in line with the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which reflects His Highness' approach and vision to lead the government work and support UAE young cadres, aiming to provide a decent life for the people of the homeland.