SPWD completes developmental work at Al Thiqa Club for Handicapped

His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, head of SDPW, has lauded Sharjah’s hosting for this sport event for the second time in 8 years , stressing on the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, to empower disabled athletes and provide them with all the full potential that ensure their success, highlighting Sharjah's leading role in promoting the progress of the sports issue.

Al Suwaidi has further appreciated the continuous follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS), World Games Sharjah 2019.

Al Suwaidi added that the Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped enjoys the government support, in line with Sharjah's great interest in supporting people with disabilities, aiming to enhance their success and provide various services.