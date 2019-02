The lights transforms the building walls into an interactive video presentation through a wide range of digital technologies, is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), from 6 to 16 February, with a total of 20 shows in 17 locations across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The festival represents the fruits of the national efforts to strengthen the emirate's status at the local and international levels by highlighting its identity, Arab and Islamic culture.