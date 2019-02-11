12 workshops organised in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah’s third day

At the open space- Sheinnovates, many participating experts in different fields of specialisation have come together and participated in the event. The participants emphasised that the Emirati woman has realised a lot of great achievements in different domains and she is keeps on playing great vital role in sustainability growing process as being witnessed by the UAE. Woman is now well-prepared by knowledge, awareness, will and consistent steps towards bringing about greater change and achievement.

In this context, Dr. Mariam Mohamed Matar, Founder & Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association and one of the leading influencing pioneer in the field of education and awareness, emphasised that the UAE is always keen to integrate youth in planning and execution of inventive projects in away that to enhance key skill such as leadership, responsibility, solve problem, decision making and boosting of communication skills, insisting on the importance of training, supervision, working in the spirit of one team, planing and management of knowledge with aim that all may contribute in improvement of creativity and innovation. Her Excellency concluded the session by stressing on woman’s crucial role in the national development process in-line with UN principles for equality between women and men and empowerment of women with regards to improve integral components for better equitable pattern between them alike.

On the other hand, Nuha Hafni, Head of Strategic Partnership Section at UN Communication Office- Abu-Dhabi, explained that the office is diligently attempting to achieve equality between woman and man, unveiling that UAE is a leading country in the empowerment of woman. Finally, she reiterated that nowadays in the UAE woman has successively took a quantum leap towards enhancement of equality and underlined that the office through channels of partnership, expert-opportunities and knowledge seeks to realise the challengeable goal.

In the say workshop third day, Nargish Khasan, Headmistress of Jemis Modern Academy urged all to be more inventive in areas of technologies and education practices to overcome all challenges and endeavor to achieve high-notched standers and excellency. Faranak Famour, World Strategic Initiatives commented that business pioneering and innovation form a milestone for consistency of woman’s empowerment worldwide, stressing on keeping the pace with their interrelationship through the adoption of first world class practices to supporting businesswomen and enabling them on the right track of improvement and advancement.

Mr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Negbi, Invention Trainer – Sharjah Police Headquarters, in the workshop “Consolidation and Sustainability of Innovation”, discussed conceptions and management of innovations and tools comparable Government Criterion and guidelines of the UAE in the same area. He also explained definition and patterns of innovation and spoke of the invention outcomes. He also discussed characteristics and theories of creative thinking, skills, abilities and competencies

of individuals, corporations and community as a whole along with the analysis of behaviors & psychs and their strategic importance for a corporation and the country, pointed out that the leadership play a vital role in the sustainability of inventive undertakings and we can take the UAE as a patter of inventive government

As part of its participation in Sharjah Innovates Week, with the attendance of many visitors and students from schools and university from the different levels, mostly all the 12 conducted workshops on the third day of Sharjah’s Week Invention at the University City Hall have focused on world economy today and the importance of creativity and innovation and its prime importance for business as the same being driven by creativity and innovation and crucially need to be protected using intellectual property rights in order to stay ahead of its competitors. Proceeding with addressing protection and commercialisation of your invention. Dr. Mohammed Al Hemairy, Head of Technology Transfer Office, began his introduction by saying that this workshop is to create a supportive and stimulating environment for innovation and invention in order to encourage inventors in the UAE. in the workshop “How to Protect & Commercialise your Invention”, He explained intellectual property rights to the attendees and how to market the products, saying that protection should proceed marketing because when a brainpower strengthens creativity & innovation and then using protection for truly unique and novelty ones, then the real work begins and this allows to benefit from the best international practices in areas of technology transfer and then commercialisation of invention.

Today’s events also included “Artificial Intelligence” presented by Dr. Walidd Juma, Vice President of Data Center & Cloud Solutions ME Huawe Enterprice Business Group, He defined Artificial Intelligence as an area of computer science that emphasises the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans, stating that the activities computers with AI are designed for speech recognition, learning, planning and problem solving. He gave a detailed explanation about the significant role which will be played by AI technologies and the revolutionary change that will take place in life for individuals and firms in the middle east and the influx of AI applications, unveiling that all these technologies will open new vistas for business growth and avail more new opportunities with regards to upcoming next major leap towards intelligent world with a network to integrally interconnecting companies, individuals, vehicles, homes and devices.