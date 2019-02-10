Rudi Van den Abbeele: Sharjah hosting for IWAS is a big milestone development in ME

Rudi Van den Abbeele thanked in a statement to “Sharjah24” His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS and Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 for their unlimited supporting for organising those events for disabled which is a big milestone development in Middle East.