SEWA obtains international patent on “SEWA Glove”

SEWA has invented the glove to provide security and safety while dealing with the power cables.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that adopting the creativity and apply it on the Authority come in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that aims to develop the talents and achieve the best services to the public.

Hamda Ahmed Bu Kalah, Director of Innovation Office at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), said that the new innovation is a glove made professionally by SEWA Innovation Team to confront the electrical shock that might face the engineers and workers. She also added that two exemplar of the gloves were invented.