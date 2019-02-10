Sharjah Police and SEWA discuss strengthening cooperation

The visit aimed to establish a standard comparison between the contact centers of Sharjah Police and the Authority, and discuss ways of mutual cooperation between the two parties, exchanging knowledge and experience in accordance with the best standards and practices that will improve the performance of government and the development of services provided to the public.

The meeting reviewed the services provided by the call center of the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police, and explained the mechanism of working numbers to communicate with the public through the number (999) for emergency communications, and No. (901) for regular communications, the members of the visiting delegation were accompanied by a tour of the operations room where guests were briefed on the work systems of the associated platforms. They expressed their admiration for the advanced level and achievements in the Operations Room.