Salem bin Abdulrahman attends the end of West Asian Karate Championship

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honoured the winners in the final competitions of the various categories. The total number of medals for men and women was distributed as follows: Women's Championship: The United Arab Emirates won five gold medals, while in the men's tournament, the overall competition in the UAE was two silver medals and three bronze medals.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his unlimited support for sport and his keenness on organising Sharjah Sports Championships.

He also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage of the championship and the club's activities. He said that this support encourages officials to exert more efforts in the field of sports.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Al Qanas, President of the West Asian Karate Federation, said that this tournament is the best tournament held in the history of West Asia in all respects. Pointed out that the tournament witnessed many advantages.

The tournament was the largest tournament in terms of the number of players and the participating country, where 230 players participated in the collective and individual levels from 10 countries.

The closing ceremony was attended by a number of heads of departments and presidents of the participating associations and members of Sharjah Sports Council and a large gathering of officials in sports clubs, media and members of the communities of the participating teams.