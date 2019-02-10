Al Hamriyah Municipality unveils its strategic plan for 2019-2021

The overall strategy reflects the wise guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, The directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, and the priorities of the Government of Sharjah in achieving social welfare, development and sustainability in the services provided to the people of the Emirate.

The launch of the strategy after the Al Hamriyah Municipality held a number of brainstorming sessions carried out by the municipality in the exhibition grounds and festivals for all its employees from various departments and departments, including sessions enhanced by strategic thinking and based on accurate information from all departments and sections in the municipality, and simulates the reality of the municipality work.

The municipality's plan includes (5) strategic objectives that support the axes of its plan to achieve its vision and mission and have included in its general features on sustainable planning and implementation of the best standards and levels of health, safety and sustainability in infrastructure according to best practices.