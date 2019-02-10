RAK Ruler, CPs of Sharjah and Fujairah, Sheikhs attend Al Qawasim wedding

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 10:10 AM
  • During the wedding ceremony
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a reception hosted by the family of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, on the occasion of the wedding of their son Sheikh Abdullah to the daughter of Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi.
The wedding ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.
 
The ceremony, which was held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, witnessed the attendance of a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officers of the Armed Forces and the Police, and a large number of family members and friends.
 
The ceremony was marked by cultural and folkloric songs and dances.