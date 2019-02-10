RAK Ruler, CPs of Sharjah and Fujairah, Sheikhs attend Al Qawasim wedding

The wedding ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.

The ceremony, which was held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, witnessed the attendance of a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officers of the Armed Forces and the Police, and a large number of family members and friends.

The ceremony was marked by cultural and folkloric songs and dances.