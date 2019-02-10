Eng. Khalid Al Ali: “Sharjah Interactive Map” shows locations of archaeological and commercial sites

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 7:09 AM
Sharjah 24: His Excellency Engineer Khalid Al Ali, Secretary-General of Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC) has unveiled the Sharjah Interactive Map “Tajawal” in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, stressing that the new application will help inform residents and tourists about the emirate's archaeological and commercial sites.
His Excellency Engineer Khalid Al Ali said that the Sharjah Interactive Map ,with precise locations or ‘hot spots’ of all major tourist, cultural and business attractions in the emirate, introduces residents and tourists to archaeological sites, which are of great cultural value to the emirate, adding that it also plays an important role in activating the retail sector and enhancing tourism sector in Sharjah. The new application “Tajawal” will also provide rich information for the various visitors about different places in the emirate of Sharjah, ensuring facilitate access to the emirate’s most prominent landmarks.  
 
Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Engineer Khalid Al Ali has highlighted the importance of the SUPC’s participation in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, emphasizing that it translates the Council’s strategic plan to support the Emirate’s growth and urban development and provide a decent life for the people.