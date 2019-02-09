Fatima Al Habashi: ‘Our Environment’ spearheads MoCCAE’s participation in UAE Innovation Month

Sharjah 24: Fatima Al Habashi of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) said that the Ministry's most prominent participation in the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah lies in its “Our Environment Over The Years” initiative.
Al Habashi pointed out that MoCCAE is participating in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, with an innovative initiative of developing technological solutions and smart and innovative applications in the field of environmental awareness and education. 
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Habashi added that “Our Environment Over The Years” initiative reflects the efforts of the UAE since the seventies until now in the field of sustainable development and preservation of the environment, in addition to a comprehensive overview of the UAE’s future efforts in this area.