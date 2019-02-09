Thabet Al Tarifi: SM participates with 18 workshops at UAE Innovation Month

Al Tarifi revealed the Municipality's participation with “Ma’edat Al Sad”, one of the Municipality’s innovations, which is a water pump used in times of crisis to draw rainwater or to deal with any faults in water stations.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Tarifi said that the “Ma’edat Al Sad”, innovated by the Municipality engineers, has succeeded in performing its work. He added that the new pump was installed on an ordinary transport vehicle, which prompted the factory to send a thank-you note to the municipality for this great innovative initiative.

Concluding his statement, Al Tarifi praised the participation of various government agencies with innovations of their employees.