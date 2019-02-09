Thabet Al Tarifi: SM participates with 18 workshops at UAE Innovation Month

  • Saturday 09, February 2019 in 7:36 PM
Sharjah 24: Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality (SM), announced the participation of the Municipality with 18 workshops for children and adults as part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah at the University City Hall.
Al Tarifi revealed the Municipality's participation with “Ma’edat Al Sad”, one of the Municipality’s innovations, which is a water pump used in times of crisis to draw rainwater or to deal with any faults in water stations.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Tarifi said that the “Ma’edat Al Sad”, innovated by the Municipality engineers, has succeeded in performing its work. He added that the new pump was installed on an ordinary transport vehicle, which prompted the factory to send a thank-you note to the municipality for this great innovative initiative.
 
Concluding his statement, Al Tarifi praised the participation of various government agencies with innovations of their employees.