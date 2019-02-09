Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council meets communities in its Tolerance initiatives

A large number of residents of the city of Dibba Al Hisn attended the banquet.

This initiative received a warm welcome by the participants from the various communities as it instills the spirit of love and happiness notwithstanding their different religious and ethnic beliefs.

Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council said that the initiative is in line with the Year of Tolerance initiative announced by President His Highness Sheikh khalif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He pointed out that the initiative is also derived from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that Islam is the source of love, tolerance and coexistence, adding that several other initiatives will be unveiled in line with the Year of Tolerance.