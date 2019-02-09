SCC discusses SMC’s draft law, a parliamentary question, “Awqaf” policy

During the meeting, the Council will discuss a parliamentary question addressed to the Department of Social Services in the Emirate of Sharjah by member Mohammed Omar Al Dukhi in the presence of Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) , chairperson of Social Services Department.

The council will also address a draft law organizing the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, and Advisor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Then, the Council will discuss its recommendations regarding the policy of the Sharjah Department of Awqaf.