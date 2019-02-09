Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi inaugurates Sharjah Police Traffic Workshop

The workshop aims to achieve the Ministry of Interior's mission and objectives to make roads safer and to work effectively and efficiently to enhance the quality of life of the UAE community by providing smart security and safety services and an environment conducive to innovation for the preservation of life and property.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi praised the idea of the workshop and its objectives in supporting traffic efforts by devising and developing new systems to uderline the level of progress and advancement achieved by Sharjah Police in devoting the standards of leadership’s outputs achieving its agenda of providing its services to the public augmented by the spirit of innovation to provide police services at the highest level of excellence and future prospect.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the traffic innovation workshop, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi held a meeting with the management officers, during which he was briefed about the achievements of the Traffic Department during 2018. He praised the positive results achieved. He also reviewed the traffic strategy for 2019-2021, the development plans in the field of traffic awareness, and the mechanism of the work of patrols and their concentration in vital areas in the Emirate of Sharjah,

He also praised the distinguished efforts and bright ideas implemented by the staff of the Traffic and Patrols Department to ensure the improvement of the services delivered to clients and to facilitate clients’ completion of their transactions.