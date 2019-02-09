Khalid Al Midfa: We adopt innovative ideas to enhance Sharjah’s position on World tourism map

Al Midfa said that the SCTDA has shown deep interest in participating in the Innovation Week in the emirate to showcase its innovative project "Smart Mirror".

He added: "Our participation this year in the UAE Innovation Month, as part of the Sharjah Innovation Week, is based on our clear strategy to support the UAE's overall efforts and Sharjah’s in particular, which aims to support and encourage national talents and innovators to contribute to the development of various sectors that will serve the development march of the UAE and Sharjah.”

He continued: “We are pleased to introduce the "Smart Mirror" project, which will enrich the experience of tourists in an innovative educational format, through which we aim to support the tourism sector in the emirate and highlight our quality achievements while striving to achieve Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021 aiming to make the emirate the ideal family destination with more than 10 million visitors by the year 2021."