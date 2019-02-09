SCTDA to showcase "Smart Mirror" at ‘Innovation Week

The project aims to shed light on the emirate's landmarks and highlight its position on the world's tourism map as an ideal destination for the world's tourists through an innovative interactive platform that allows users to explore the emirate's attractions with a fun experience titled "Smile You Are in Sharjah”.

The Smart Mirror allows users to take pictures in a distinctive and innovative way, with a number of well-known tourist destinations, to serve as an educational platform for Sharjah's tourists to enhance their knowledge of the emirate's attractions and important geographic points.

With its easy to use method, the mirror allows users to choose a destination as a backdrop for their high-definition print, with instant printing.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, stressed the importance of continuing to adopt innovative and creative ideas that will enhance Sharjah's position on the world tourism map to be distinguished by a wide range of leisure and cultural activities.

He added: "Our participation this year in the UAE Innovation Month, as part of the Sharjah Innovation Week, is based on our clear strategy to support the UAE's overall efforts and Sharjah’s in particular, which aims to support and encourage national talents and innovators to contribute to the development of various sectors that will serve the development march of the UAE and Sharjah.”

He continued: “We are pleased to introduce the "Smart Mirror" project, which will enrich the experience of tourists in an innovative educational format, through which we aim to support the tourism sector in the emirate and highlight our quality achievements while striving to achieve Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021 aiming to make the emirate the ideal family destination with more than 10 million visitors by the year 2021."

SCTDA will be marketing VisitSharjah.com, an electronic platform that is rich in images and information that will allow local and international tourists to get to know the emirate of Sharjah and its various tourist, cultural and leisure attractions.