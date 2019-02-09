SIH brings heritage closer to people through technology apps at ‘Innovation Month’

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said: "We are very pleased to participate in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, and we have special activities and programmes that focus on the importance of taking pride in heritage and the use of modern technology applications to serve heritage.”

He added that in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and consistent with the strategy of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and in sync with the UAE Innovation Month, the SIH’s participation focuses on technology as "enablers" to bring heritage closer to the public and the new generation in an easy way to facilitate grasping it.