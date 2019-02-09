SDHR concludes participation in 21st National Career Exhibition

The Directorate's platform has attracted a large number of job seekers, saving them time and efforts of searching for jobs and facilitating their registration.

The directorate also provided direct training halls to present a number of specialised programmes and free training workshops throughout the exhibition days during which 174 jobseekers benefited from.

Dr. Tarek Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SDHR, praised the efforts of all participants and exhibitors. He thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage of this exhibition, and his support to the Human Resources Directorate, which reflects His Highness's approach and vision to lead the government work and support UAE young cadres to integrate into current and future fields of work and enhance job seeking to provide a decent life for the people of the homeland.

He also praised the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, for the opening of the exhibition and his continuous follow-up to improve services and diversify human resources initiatives.

He also thanked the Expo Centre Sharjah for organising this exhibition, and all governmental and private bodies that participated in it. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to all attendees and visitors to the National Career Exhibition in its 21st edition.