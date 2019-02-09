SEDD achieves 93% Emiratisation in 2018

The new achievement translates the directives of the wise leadership to provide an ideal environment to support citizens and develop young leaders who are capable of prospecting the future, and devising tools to lead the next phase.

The Department has appointed 29 new employees during the year 2018, in continuation of the Department's approach to provide the best possible services to its customers, stemming from its belief in the importance of continuous development to reach the highest degree of satisfaction with the services provided by the Department to its customers.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department is taking the issue of Emiratisation as an integral part of its strategic plan, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The department aims at attracting human resources in all fields and functions according to a plan that is being developed continuously, while honing their skills through various training courses, preparing and qualifying them to perform their tasks at the highest levels.

He pointed out that the Department is continuously working to attract young and productive national cadres who have many capabilities and skills that will increase the level of work in the department and provide the best services to the clients internally and externally. He also stressed that SEDD is constantly working to provide all the necessary tools for its employees to raise the level of performance and quality in the interest of work.

From his part, Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Support Services Department, said that SEDD provides an ideal environment to support citizens and develop young leaders’ capabilities. He added that the Department offers a number of training programmes, including leadership programmes that aim to develop the skills, competencies and abilities of the administrative staff through motivating them to complete their studies.