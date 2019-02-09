Jawaher Al Qasimi: Human capital is at the core of both the UAE’s and Egypt’s current and future plans

The statement came during Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s visit to the National Training Academy for Youth Leadership in ‘6th of October city’, Giza Governorate, where Her Highness was received by HE Mohamed Saber Al Arab, Egypt's former Minister Of Culture, and Dr. Rasha Ragheb, Executive Director of the Academy.

This was part of an official visit to Egypt during which Her Highness met with Intisar Al Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to discuss ways to strengthen relations and promote cooperation between Egypt’s social entities and their counterparts in Sharjah.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi toured the academy's departments and facilities, learned about the courses taught, met trainers and employees, and interacted with the students who presented the academy’s vision and mission. Her Highness introduced the experiences and success story of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and said: “I am pleased we share the same goals in nurturing our youth, developing their abilities and celebrating their achievements. Being united in purpose unites us as one nation.

“Egypt is fuelled by its youth’s energy; the future of the Arab world rests on the values we instil in our children. At Rubu' Qarn, we embed the values of citizenship, creativity, innovation, inclusion, impact, and care amongst youth of the UAE, so they are capable to carry the weight of the nation on their shoulders. The National Training Academy for Youth Leadership does much the same. Both are major projects, essential to secure the future of the Arab world,” Sheikha Jawaher added.

She pointed out that President Al Sisi’s positive response to the recommendations made by Egyptian youth at the World Youth Conference 2016, confirms that the country’s leadership is embracing the aspirations of its people and reflects readiness to integrate the complete potential of the Egyptian youth in their nation building process, at all levels.

“Human capital is at the core of both the UAE’s and Egypt’s current and future plans. There are several examples to show the Egyptian leadership’s capability in developing effective strategies to nurture their human capital, and strengthen their ability to innovatively promote a developmental equilibrium, which ensures sustainability,” Sheikha Jawaher observed.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi has praised Egypt's achievements in the past few years in vital sectors such as health, agriculture, industry, trade, and mentioned the recent construction of cities, academies, mosques and churches, saying, “There is no doubt that Egypt’s long-term plans will help achieve security, stability and prosperity. These steps confirm that Egypt is the heart of the larger Arab nation, and the driving force of its advancement.”

Sheikha Jawaher was accompanied by Sheikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Board Member of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators and Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah; Reem Bin Karam, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, and Noura Al Noman, Director of the Executive Office of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.