Sharjah CP inaugurates Innovation Week in Sharjah, launches ‘Innovation Award’

This came during Sheikh Sultan’s inauguration of the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, at the University City Hall on Saturday.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed toured the exhibition, where he listened to detailed explanations from various participants about renewable energy and sustainability, health care, education and technology.

During the tour, he reviewed 65 innovative initiatives by the different sectors, learning about the importance of each innovation, their objectives and expected benefits.

During the tour, Sheikh Sultan stopped at the different government and private stands, which covered various scientific, practical and applied sectors, and familiarised himself with the new innovations which nurture Sharjah’s portfolio of innovative initiatives.

Sharjah Crown Prince praised the innovative and diversified initiatives that will serve various sectors and provide innovative solutions for future services, which demonstrates the interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in education, scientific research and innovation.

Following the tour, Sheikh Sultan honoured the sponsors of the event before honouring Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council for his support and efforts in making the UAE Innovation Month a success in the Emirate of Sharjah.

It is noteworthy that the event will showcase a variety of creative activities that focus on empowering people to transform innovation into a daily work of individuals that will have a positive impact on society and encourage the public, private and academic sectors to create a unified system of innovation, including 65 initiatives and innovations for 34 educational institutions - 15 from the private sector - 17 local and federal authorities - in addition to 5 dialogue sessions, and 48 workshops, over three days.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, heads of departments, and officials from government, private, education and university sectors.